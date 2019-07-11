Cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase seized by US with 20 tons of cocaine

U.S. authorities in Philadelphia seized a cargo vessel with nearly 20 tons of cocaine on board.It turns out the ship is owned by a fund run by banking giant JP Morgan Chase.Officials say the bank company does not have any operational control of the vessel and have not commented on the situation.Law enforcement agents boarded the ship and found the cocaine which is said to have a street value over a billion dollars.The ship was en route to northern Europe at the time it was seized and aside from certain containers held by authorities, all other cargoes have been sent along by other vessels.