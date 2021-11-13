Woman carjacked at gunpoint while getting gas with her two kids at Raleigh Circle K

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two separate carjackings in Raleigh just a few miles and minutes apart left families and neighborhoods traumatized this week.In both cases, no one was physically hurt but there are emotional wounds.The first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to a carjacking in the 5000 block of Isabella Cannon Drive. According to investigators, 42-year-old John Wesley Jones attacked two people who were unpacking their car.The victims were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.Jones was charged with breaking/entering terrorize/injure, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of motor vehicle and breaking and entering.Six miles away and just 10 minutes later, Blanca Anaya was getting a car wash and gas at a Circle K on the corner of E. Millbrook Road with her two children in the back seat. Her husband, Salvadore, said a man came by to compliment her car and then pulled out a gun."He goes to my wife. Says, 'beautiful car.' Then he puts the gun into her ribs and said, 'give me the keys.'"Blanca grabbed her two boys and handed over the keys. The carjacker took off and -- unbeknownst to him -- Blanca left her phone in the car."I checked the Find My IPhone app because we use the same cloud. I saw the location in Fayetteville and spoke with the police," Salvadore said.The car's GPS app also assisted detectives. They were able to recover the car in Asheboro. It was brought back to Raleigh on Friday.It was damaged but Salvadore was just glad that his family was safe."This is material. Just a car," he said.Material or not, vehicles are proving to be very valuable to thieves. An I-Team analysis of RPD crime data showed an average of one to two carjackings every day, particularly in the north and southeast districts.