Carjacking suspect remains at large after Mebane police chase

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two carjackers rammed into a woman at a gas station in Mebane before leading police on a chase on Friday, according to Mebane Police Department.It happened at the Quality Mart at the intersection of Mebane Oaks Road and Arrowhead Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.Police were called to the area on reports of a suspicious vehicle riding back and forth between the Quality Mart and Sheetz.Once officers arrived, a silver Nissan Altima jumped the curb, ran a red light and sped down the road. The officers followed suit, chasing the speeding Nissan onto exit 165 off Interstate 85 in Hillsborough.There, the driver and passenger jumped out of the car and tried to run off. The driver succeeded in getting away, but officers were able to arrest the passenger.Investigators later learned a woman at the Quality Mart where the chase started was injured.She said a man was in her car when she came out of the gas station. When she approached, he threw the car in reverse, hitting her with the door before crashing into the poles in front of the gas pumps.The man then drove to the back of the store, and left her car there, likely due to the extent of damage from hitting the gas pump poles.From there, investigators believe the man got into the silver Nissan Altima and sped away from the scene. That Altima was later determined to have been reported stolen out of Durham.Mebane Police Department said the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. The passenger who was arrested has been taken to the Alamance County Jail. The driver remains at large.