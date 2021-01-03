veteran

Family, friends decorate NC World War II veteran's lawn to make sure his 100th birthday isn't so lonely

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- A World War II veteran in western North Carolina spent his 100th birthday in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC-affiliate WLOS reported.

However, friends and family members of Carl "Pete" McCarson did their best to make his birthday a special while social distancing.

Loved ones decorated his Henderson lawn and stopped by to wish him well from a safe distance.

Prior to the pandemic, Pete spent his time in the church, but COVID-19 put a hold on that activity, at least in-person.

"The church comes and they sing outside to him," Gene told WLOS. "They sang Christmas carols, and a few come and they brought all the church family's birthday cards, and a cake."

These days, Pete spends his days indoors and follows the news. He understands the severity of the pandemic and the public health threat it poses.

That's where his faith comes into play.

"In a few years, people will look back that, we done it," the World War II veteran said. "Thank the Lord to help us through."
