Arts & Entertainment

Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator and star, dies at 98

Carl Reiner -- best known for creating and starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" -- has died. He was 98.
Producer, director and actor Carl Reiner -- best known for creating and starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" -- has died. He was 98.

Reiner, one of the most prolific entertainers in history, died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.

Reiner was also a longtime comedian, screenwriter and publisher. He was a nine-time Emmy Awards winner, and won a Grammy for his best-selling album with Mel Brooks entitled, "2000 Years With Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks" in 1960.


DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees over 1,000 cases per day for 6 days
Rescan your TV TODAY: ABC11 changes frequencies
Time capsule from 1894 found inside base of NC Confederate Monument
UNCW professor to retire after backlash from racist post
Protesters camp out in Raleigh over death investigation bill
Risk of severe weather lingers Tuesday
Clerk shot man who tried to use counterfeit $20 bill
Show More
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Durham Bulls hold July 4 movie screening
Don't get scammed on that summer vacation
Family of Kyron Hinton weigh in on 'defund the police' movement
More TOP STORIES News