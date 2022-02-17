cruise ship

Coast Guard searches for woman who reportedly jumped off cruise ship, Carnival says

EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard searches for woman who reportedly jumped off cruise ship, Carnival says

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities are searching for a missing passenger who reportedly jumped off of a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old African American woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

"Carnival Valor is supporting the search for a guest who reportedly jumped overboard from her balcony on Wednesday afternoon while the ship was at sea. The ship's command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival's CARE team is providing support to the guest's husband who was traveling with her," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

The 952-foot, 110,000-ton cruise ship -- which holds approximately 4,000 passengers and crew -- embarked on a five-day voyage from New Orleans to Mexico and back on Saturday, ABC affiliate station WNGO reported. It was scheduled to return Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianacoast guardu.s. & worldcarnivalcruise ship
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRUISE SHIP
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
CDC: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Disney cruises will require vaccine for ages 5 and up
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to call for end to local mask mandates
Biden believes Russia will go forward with Ukraine invasion
Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Model estimates 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
2 injured when rental car crashes into tree in Chapel Hill
Controversy brews over Black history mural at Holly Springs High
Show More
Majority of remote workers don't want to go back to office
DPD chief, DA take questions on crime from concerned residents
Remains of all 8 NC plane crash victims have been recovered
U.S. 70 to see closures, delays overnight through March
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
More TOP STORIES News