Hillsborough man rewards friend who supplied him with winning lottery numbers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Timothy Lingo figured his buddies could help him win a lottery jackpot -- and he was right.Lingo asked five friends to share their lucky numbers.Lingo played them and scored $195,407 by playing Carolina Cash 5.Lingo wasn't the only winner.He's buying a new car for his friend who supplied the five winning numbers."Because if it wasn't for his numbers, I'd still have zero," said Lingo.After taxes, Lingo took home $138,254.Lingo lives in Hillsborough and has worked as an exterminator for 30 years.He bought the winning ticket at the Sheetz on N.C. 86 in Hillsborough.After he buys his friend a new car, he plans to pay off his home, save for the future and donate money to a youth camp where he volunteers."We could use some stuff at the youth camp so I'll use a lot of it for that," said Lingo.