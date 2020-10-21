lottery

Hillsborough man rewards friend who supplied him with winning lottery numbers

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Timothy Lingo figured his buddies could help him win a lottery jackpot -- and he was right.

Lingo asked five friends to share their lucky numbers.

Lingo played them and scored $195,407 by playing Carolina Cash 5.

Lingo wasn't the only winner.

He's buying a new car for his friend who supplied the five winning numbers.

"Because if it wasn't for his numbers, I'd still have zero," said Lingo.

After taxes, Lingo took home $138,254.

Lingo lives in Hillsborough and has worked as an exterminator for 30 years.

He bought the winning ticket at the Sheetz on N.C. 86 in Hillsborough.

After he buys his friend a new car, he plans to pay off his home, save for the future and donate money to a youth camp where he volunteers.

"We could use some stuff at the youth camp so I'll use a lot of it for that," said Lingo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhillsboroughorange countyorange county newsnorth carolina newsfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Wake County man wins $130K lottery jackpot
Fayetteville woman's 'bad day' turns around with $100K lottery
NC man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,200
WCPSS leaders discuss how parents can ease transition to classrooms
Event planner fights for racial equity in NC wedding industry
Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty,' Army says
Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case
10,000 NC absentee ballots rejected 2 weeks before Election Day
Domestic violence cases in Sandhills rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Popular Holly Springs Halloween house turns into St. Jude fundraiser
How to convince your boss you should work from home permanently
Hometown Voices: Clayton residents have varied thoughts on election
New York officials halt wedding that would have had 10,000 guests
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
More TOP STORIES News