Hurricanes' world-class practice facility unveiled

Welcome to Wake Competition Center: the new practice home of the #Canes pic.twitter.com/DtISKnYi79 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 19, 2020

THIS IS WHERE THEY GRUNT AND LIFT pic.twitter.com/r2tiLVAtUd — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) November 19, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years at ramshackle Raleigh Center Ice, the Triangle's only major league team finally has a major league practice facility."We practice at a lot of teams' practice facilities over the last few years and this absolutely can go shot-for-shot with any other team's facility." said Hurricanes spokesman Pace Sagester. "This is world class."it was the brainchild of local builder Jeff Ammons and though the Canes are far from the only tenant, they're an awfully important one."I think they're as excited to be here as we are to have them because it allows them to really set up shop for the weight room, for their trainers, for their medical staff." Ammons explained. "Not having to convert PNC Arena for practice."From the open-design players lounge and weight room down through the shower area and skate room, it is top-shelf top to bottom. Sagester smiled when talking about the building process."They really, really, really took into account what the players wanted and what the staff wanted and when you walk in that weight room and you see that players lounge, that is that is jaw dropping," Ammons said.Also jaw-dropping -- the 50-foot-tall Andre Svechnikov that greets you at the front door."The Hurricanes brought the Svechnikov, but we're glad they did, because he's about that big in real life, it feels like." Ammons said.The rink is, of course, the center of the action. Both Canes players and fans will be happy with the results there, too."From our compressor to our floor design, the warm floor, the brand new Zamboni, all of those things should speak to it being good ice, just on a very consistent basis." Ammons said.