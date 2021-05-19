Carolina Hurricanes look to take 2-0 series lead against Nashville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 series lead when the puck drops at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.
The Canes are taking on the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The first team with 4 wins will advance one round closer to hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Monday night, the teams faced off with around 12,000 screaming fans inside PNC Arena--a first for this season as COVID-19 restrictions have just been relaxed.
Wednesday night is expected to be much of the same. Thousands of fans will be allowed inside the arena. However, they will be required to wear a mask.
The Canes are coming off a 5-2 victory where they scored three unanswered goals in the third and final period. The team hopes that momentum, coupled with a packed house will help them claim another victory.
Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CNBC.
