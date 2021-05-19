Sports

Carolina Hurricanes look to take 2-0 series lead against Nashville

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes look to take 2-0 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 series lead when the puck drops at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

The Canes are taking on the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The first team with 4 wins will advance one round closer to hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Monday night, the teams faced off with around 12,000 screaming fans inside PNC Arena--a first for this season as COVID-19 restrictions have just been relaxed.

Wednesday night is expected to be much of the same. Thousands of fans will be allowed inside the arena. However, they will be required to wear a mask.

The Canes are coming off a 5-2 victory where they scored three unanswered goals in the third and final period. The team hopes that momentum, coupled with a packed house will help them claim another victory.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CNBC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanes
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News