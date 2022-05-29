Carolina Hurricanes lose 2-5 to New York Rangers in Game 6

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes lose to the New York Rangers 2-5 in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.Game 7 will be Monday at PNC Arena at 8 p.m.This is a developing story and will be updated.---Previous story---Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -113, Hurricanes -107; over/under is 5.5NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Rangers in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-1.New York is 52-24-6 overall and 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 42-5-2 in games they score at least three goals.Carolina has a 54-20-8 record overall and a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes serve 9.2 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.TOP PERFORMERS:LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.