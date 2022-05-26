Carolina Hurricanes look to take series lead against Rangers in game 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will be back on home ice Thursday after the New York Rangers tied up round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the series moved to New York.
The Canes can take the series lead with a win Thursday night.
The Hurricanes are now 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go along with their 6-0 record at home.
Carolina has scored just six goals in the series. The Hurricanes have been 0-9 against the Rangers when it comes to power play opportunities.
The puck is scheduled to drop for game five at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the game on our sister network, ESPN.
Game 6 will be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
The winner of the series will face the Tampa Bay Lightning who swept the Florida Panthers in four games.
