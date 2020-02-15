Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes to host outdoor NHL Stadium Series at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021 season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- During Saturday night's Los Angeles Kings game against the Colorado Avalanche, the NHL officially announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will host its first outdoor NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium during the 2021 season.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at the NC State arena on Feb. 20, 2021. The arena seats 57,000 people for football and the canes are expected to be somewhere close that number in attendance.

No opponent has been determined yet in the Canes first outdoor game. More information on the game is expected to be released at a later date.


"We're proud to be the first NHL market in the Southeast to host an outdoor game," said Hurricanes CEO, Owner and Governor Tom Dundon. "We're going to do everything we can to make as many seats available as possible, because we know how high demand will be for this game, and the epic tailgate that will accompany it."

The 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be the 12th NHL Stadium Series game and the 32nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The Carter-Finley Stadium will be the sixth college football facility to host one of the NHL's outdoor games.
