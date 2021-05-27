Canes increase capacity for remaining home games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The next time the Carolina Hurricanes play at home at PNC Arena, whether that be Saturday or in round two, an additional 3,000 or so fans will be joining them thanks to Gregory Poole Equipment.The Hurricanes announced they will have more than 15,000 fans at the next home game.Home ice advantage has been crucial in this series. The home team has won every game, and now the hurricanes will have an even louder crowd backing them. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL determined there has to be a certain volume of fresh air per attendee. That's where Gregory Poole Equipment comes into play.Gregory Poole Equipment brought a 525-ton chiller to PNC Arena used to cool the outside air and push it into the arena to increase airflow while keeping the ice nice and solid."We are grateful to the NHL and to our friends at Gregory Poole for allowing us to safely increase capacity in time for this weekend," said Hurricanes General Manager, Don Waddell. "The atmosphere for our home games at PNC Arena has been incredible, and we are looking forward to hosting even more of our passionate fans."