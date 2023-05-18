Carolina Hurricanes host Florida Panthers in game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

It is the fifth time in franchise history the Canes have made it this far in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a week off from competition the Carolina Hurricanes are back on home ice for game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Canes knocked out the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders in previous rounds.

Now all sights are set on the Florida Panthers.

It had been the players say they are ready.

"I think we're more focused on what we have to bring, the attention to detail we have to have, the intensity we have to come in. Excited to play this time of year," said goalie Frederik Andersen.

The Canes take on the Panthers at 8 p.m.

Round 3 Schedule after tonight's game:

Game 2: Home, 8 p.m., Saturday

Game 3: Away, 8 p.m., Monday, May 22

Game 4: Away, 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Home, 8 p.m., Friday, May 26

Game 6: Away, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 28

Game 7: Home, 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 30