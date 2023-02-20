Annual Carolina Hurricanes alumni game taking place at Carter-Finley Stadium

There's more action happening on the ice at Carter-Finley Stadium following the Canes win in the Stadium Series game.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's more action happening on the ice at Carter-Finley Stadium following the Canes win in the Stadium Series game.

The event brought in more than 12 million dollars in ticket sales alone.

The 10th annual alumni game is going to be played at 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

It's a chance for folks to take in a game inside this special arena if they weren't able to get ticket to the actual Stadium Series.

The event is benefiting Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and will there will be opportunity to give a donation.

Stanley cup winner Cam Ward is returning to the ice after years in retirement.

He's what he had to say after the announcement was made.

"It was a surprise. Obviously it was a huge honor, but I'm extremely thankful and humbled for. It's really given my family an opportunity to all be in Raleigh, which I don't know if that's ever happened," he said.

After the alumni game at 4 p.m., NC State Hockey Club will square off against UNC at 7 p.m.