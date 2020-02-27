Carolina Mudcats hosting job fair Thursday at Five County Stadium

Want to spend baseball season hanging with the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium?The Minor League Baseball team is hiring for multiple positions including stadium operations, box office, bat boys, on-field entertainment, and concessions.All you have to do is swing by the stadium in Zebulon on Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.The Mudcats will celebrate their 30th anniversary when the season opens April 9.