Carolina Panthers to hire Tampa Bay Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach: ESPN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers appear to have decided who the next head coach will be.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that sources tell him the Panthers will hire Dave Canales.

The Panthers have offered him the job, and Canales is taking it. "It will get done," a source told Schefter.

Canales was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator this year.

His first break in the industry came in 2009 when he joined USC under head coach Pete Carroll as an assistant strength coach for one season. He then followed Carroll to the Seattle Seahawks.

Canales spent 13 years with the Seahawks. He occupied various jobs with the offensive coaching staff, including wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

He was then hired in 2023 to be the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the NFC South and then beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. The team then lost to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who previously played for the Panthers, had his best professional season in Canales' offense, setting career bests in yards (4,044), touchdowns (28) and interceptions (10).