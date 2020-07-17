Carolina Panthers and NC Education Lottery team up for scratch-off game with big prizes

The Carolina Panthers are tossing you a Hail Mary, if you have a spare $5 that is.The state's NFL franchise and the NC Education Lottery teamed up on a scratch-off ticket.New to the market this month, it has a top cash prize, of course. Just uncover the right numbered jersey and cha-ching.NC Education Lottery Public Relations specialist Garcelle Vierra says this is the third partnership between the two."For each scratch-off game, there's a set number of top prizes. So for the Carolina Panthers, there's four top prizes of $200,000 so they'll just scratch that off and win instantly."Not that lucky, this card has a twist. A second chance if you will. Opt into a drawing for a chance to win a trip to be the Panthers guest at the NFL draft next spring."For people who purchased the ticket already whether they win on the ticket or not all they have to do is either scan their ticket or enter their ticket number either online or on the lottery's official mobile app."Paul McGoohan who's the VP of Business Development for Tepper Sports & Entertainment says this type of endeavor fits in with what franchise owner David Tepper is trying to accomplish."We can work together with our partners to do something exciting for our fans and ultimately gives back to the community here in North Carolina."Wait there's more. There will be two additional drawings in the coming months. Both yielding a pair of season tickets to home games in 2021. The winner will also get into an exclusive club."The 53 Membership Club really takes a small group, about a hundred people in total and brings them into that inner sanctum. They can be in the same places the players are three, four hours before a game.""Sports fans here in North Carolina are pretty fierce so to be able to give them this especially the experiences, that's what's making this ticket so special."There is no official cutoff date for the ticket. It's phased out after four top prizes are awarded.