Carolina Panthers removes statue of former owner Jerry Richardson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers removed the statue of the team's former owner, Jerry Richardson, in front of the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.The Richardson statue will be moved to an undisclosed location because of "public safety concerns," ABC affiliate WSOC reported "We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety," the Carolina Panthers tweeted Wednesday afternoon.Before selling the team in 2017, Richardson faced allegations of workplace misconduct. An NFL investigation found that Richardson made payouts for workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and once used a racial slur.In a statement to WSOC, Richardson's spokesperson issued the following: