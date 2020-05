Carolina Panthers announce 2020 NFL schedule

Panthers 2020 preseason:

Panthers 2020 regular season schedule:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2020 NFL schedule is out and the Carolina Panthers kick off the season against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on September 13, 2020, during Week 1.See the full schedule below:Jacksonville Jaguars, TBDNew England Patriots, TBDBaltimore Ravens, Aug. 30, TBDPittsburgh Steelers TBDLas Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20, 1 p.m.Los Angeles Chargers on Sept 27, 4:05 p.m.Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 4, 1 p.m.Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 11, 1 p.m.Chicago Bears on Oct. 18, 1 p.m.New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25, 1 p.m.Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m.Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. Nov. 8, 1 p.m.Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 15, 1 p.m.Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 1 p.m.Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 29, 1 p.m.Denver Broncos on Dec. 13, 1 p.m.Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19/20, TBDWashington Red Skins on Dec. 27, 1 p.m.New Orleans Saints, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.To purchase tickets check here . Note that COVID-19 might impact future scheduling.