Carowinds to operate year-round beginning Jan. 1

Carowinds announced Tuesday that the amusement park will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds announced Tuesday that the amusement park will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1.

According to Carowinds, the park will open only on the weekend from January through March and then add Thursday and Friday through the end of May.

The park will be open seven days a week starting in June.

The park said the expanded operation adds additional value for season pass holders.

2023 Gold Season Passes are available and include unlimited visits this year and next, free season-long parking, unlimited visits to Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission into seasonal events during the 2023 season such as Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds and WinterFest, discounts on meals and merchandise, and Bring-A-Friend discount offers.

Carowinds' 2023 season marks the amusement park's 50th birthday.

The park said that a highlight of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be the debut of Aeronautica Landing, a "tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation," where parkgoers can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.

Aeronautica Landing will include the introduction of five new themed attractions opening in 2023 as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.