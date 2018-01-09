Carrboro apartment fire displaces 6 UNC students

IMPORTANCE OF RENTER'S INSURANCE

Hotel costs for displacement



Medical expenses for injured guests



Coverage if you're responsible for damages



Coverage of personal property

$20,000 personal property/$300,000 liability coverage. $70 a year



$50,000 personal property/$300,000 liability coverage $90 a year



$100,000 personal property/$300,000 liability coverage $120 a year

Investigators said Tuesday that a fire at The Villages of Chapel Hill apartments in Carrboro was accidental. Butforced several people out of their homes, including six UNC Chapel Hill students."It was just alarming," said UNC senior Damaris Osorio, who with her boyfriend, David DeGenova, described the fire above their apartment unit.A total of 21 homes at The Villages were affected by the flames or the smoke and water. Investigators said the fire started accidentally from an exhaust fan, which caused an estimated $500,000 damage to the building.UNC Chapel Hill said it is reaching out to displaced students to see what help they may need.The good news is all of the neighbors affected have renters insurance."It's like $10 a month or something. It's cheap. Very cheap. Small price to pay," Osorio said."I was trying to get out of it when we signed our lease," DeGenova said. "I didn't think we'll need it. I didn't want to add to our bills. But then fire strikes and you're super happy you have great coverage."Despite many landlords requiring it, 40 percent of renters don't have renter's insurance according to Insurance Information Institute.The insurance benefits can include:The cost of insurance can vary depending on the value you place on your property and liability coverage.Here are some examples of yearly costs based on the following averages:The cost of insurance can vary between companies. If you have vehicle insurance, many of those companies offer renter's insurance too.