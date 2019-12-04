child pornography

Carrboro man faces 12 charges in FBI child porn investigation

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 69-year-old Carrboro man has been charged in a child pornography investigation.

After evidence collected by the FBI was reviewed, Nathan Srug Zalman was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Zalman was taken to Orange County Jail where his bond was set at $49,000.

Officials said more charges are expected.

If you have additional information on this, or any, incident involving Zalman, please contact the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

If you suspect that someone may be involved in child pornography, there are several options available to make reports. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911. To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)'s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678.

To report an incident or suspicious situation that may involve the extraterritorial sexual exploitation of children, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1888-3737-888, or file a confidential online report here.
