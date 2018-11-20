UPDATE: Parents looking to get their kids can stage at Town Hall inside Board Room until area is deemed safe for you to get kids. — Town of Carrboro (@CarrboroTownGov) November 20, 2018

Carrboro police officers said they have found no evidence of an active shooter at an elementary school and daycare Tuesday.Dispatchers received a call around 11:15 a.m. stating there was an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care.At 12:04 p.m., officers said they'd found no evidence of an active shooter at either school--which are located in the same area.Parents looking to pick up their children are asked to wait at Town Hall inside the Board Room.