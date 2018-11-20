No evidence of active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School, daycare, officials say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carrboro police officers said they have found no evidence of an active shooter at an elementary school and daycare Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 11:15 a.m. stating there was an active shooter at Carrboro Elementary School and Carrboro United Methodist Child Care.

At 12:04 p.m., officers said they'd found no evidence of an active shooter at either school--which are located in the same area.

Parents looking to pick up their children are asked to wait at Town Hall inside the Board Room.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterpublic schoolschool threatCarrboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Angus Barn draws inspiration from Biltmore for holiday decor
Overturned car, power lines block traffic in Raleigh
NC to see one of the coldest Thanksgivings in 29 years
Relief in sight for those with peanut allergies after UNC study
Bears break into Asheville girl's car, eat 49 chocolate bars
Dog rescued after Florence helps Ohio police department, community
Stores open in Massachusetts to sell marijuana to anyone of age
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Show More
Carmaker trying to get rid of 'new car smell'
Boy hurt in drive-by shooting outside Durham apartments
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Chickenpox outbreak is North Carolina's largest since 1995
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
More News