Cars hit by bullets in Durham prior to gun-violence gathering

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hour before Durham officials gathered to talk about gun violence in the Bull City, shots rang out on North Roxboro Road, striking two vehicles.

A pickup and a transit van raveling southbound were hit.

The back window of the pickup was blown out and the driver stopped under the I-85 overpass.

The transit van continued under the interstate and stopped further up the hill.

Neither driver was injured.

Police are only saying the shots were fired from a black Chevy Tahoe.

The shooting happened just about a mile from another shooting into a car Sunday night.

That car, riddled with bullets, had five children inside.

An eight-year-old boy was shot in the arm.

Another bullet hit 9-year-old Zion Person in the head.

He died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who saw something Thursday afternoon during the Roxboro Road shooting or has information about the crime to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcarsshots firedgun violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham mayor on gun violence: 'While we mourn we must act'
Cumberland County chef wins $10,000 grand prize on Food Network show
Settlement clears path for construction of 'Complete 540' project
First responders fine-tune plans to keep students safe as classes begin
'Treasure trove' of history found in Raleigh church, donated to NCSU
Missing Fayetteville man ID'd as victim of SUV crash along NC 87
Wake County Schools reminds students of dangers of vaping
Show More
Judges find convicted killer innocent of 1979 murder
Teens caught after 100+ mph chase on I-85, deputies say
How to save money on prescriptions with discount drug cards
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Wet weather expected Friday, some HS football games moved
More TOP STORIES News