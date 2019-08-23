Cars hit by bullets in Durham prior to gun-violence gathering

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An hour before Durham officials gathered to talk about gun violence in the Bull City, shots rang out on North Roxboro Road, striking two vehicles.
A pickup and a transit van raveling southbound were hit.
The back window of the pickup was blown out and the driver stopped under the I-85 overpass.
The transit van continued under the interstate and stopped further up the hill.
Neither driver was injured.
Police are only saying the shots were fired from a black Chevy Tahoe.
The shooting happened just about a mile from another shooting into a car Sunday night.
That car, riddled with bullets, had five children inside.
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the arm.
Another bullet hit 9-year-old Zion Person in the head.
He died from his injuries.
Police are asking anyone who saw something Thursday afternoon during the Roxboro Road shooting or has information about the crime to contact them.
