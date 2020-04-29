Cars line up for yet another chicken sale at the State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Another week, another chicken sale.
House of Raeford Farms is returning for an encore at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The surplus chicken sales have been extremely popular the last few weeks.
The sale doesn't start until 9 a.m. but cars started lining up very early, hoping to get a 40-pound case of chicken.
Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $25; Frozen Party Wings $60.
House of Raeford Farms continues to schedule more sales. You can find the full (continually updating list) here.
