Cars smashed, buried under debris after parking garage collapses in Texas

JOYEETA BISWAS
Part of a multi-story parking garage collapsed in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday, burying 21 vehicles under thousands of pounds of debris.

Rescue teams at the site at 4545 Fuller sifted through the wreckage to look for people who could be buried. They said no victims had been seen, but that several vehicles couldn't be reached because they were under the debris, Irving Assistant Fire Chief Tony Harvey said.

Photos of the aftermath showed several cars piled up on each other, hanging off platforms or with their fenders smashed.

Rescue crews are not sure if the remaining structures are safe and rescue work may take several hours or even extend into the night.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Parents charged in death of 7-month-old left in hot car in Raleigh last month
Raleigh business says design stolen and sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Manager shocked after Eventbrite listing invites people to sex party at Raleigh hotel
Aeromexico airplane crashes in Mexico, 0 fatalities reported
Bear rips into NC man's vintage sports car to get a pack of cookies
Wake Forest restaurant helps raise money for teen battling cancer
Holly Springs parents accused of making drugs near child
Rocky Mount police officer returns from mission trip
Show More
Federal judge temporarily stops release of downloadable blueprints for 3D guns
Blue Cross and Blue Shield requests rate decrease for first time in 25 years
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle is not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Raleigh's beloved Christmas cab driver dies
Raleigh man sentenced to prison for impersonating Army officer to impress woman
More News