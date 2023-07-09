'It's a blessing': Church members in Cary stretch $10 each to help people in need

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary's Christ the King Lutheran Church gives those who worship a choice between traditional and contemporary services. But on this Sunday their faith's also reflected outside the church walls, as members gathered at a nearby Food Lion with a list of groceries and $10 to spend on people they've never met.

"There's a summer slump and the food pantry is actually quite desperate for donations. And so we come here and we kind of replicate the miracle of the loaves and fishes," Pastor Wolfgang Herz-Lane said. "When when Jesus feeds 5,000 people with five loaves and two fish, we try to do the same here. We give every family $10 and we ask them to replicate that and to repeat the miracle."

They fill large containers on wheels with groceries and other essential items before loading the containers on a waiting truck for the next stop and distributing them to those who need an assist.

"Dorcas Ministries, which is located on High House Road here in Cary, they have a well-established social service agency that helps thousands of people," Herz-Lane said. "We just found out today that Dorcas in May and June gave out more than $100,000 worth of food each of those months, which was a new record for them. And so there is a tremendous need for food, people come to the food pantry daily and they are being served by that agency."

"It's a blessing to us," said Kathy Goldston of Dorcas Ministries. "And we try to bless other people through these donations and all the community does for us and Christ the King. They're such a huge supporter of Dorcas."

Their shopping list includes tuna, crackers, detergent, diapers, pet food, sugar, cooking oil, and much more. As much as they can purchase with the $10 the church provides for each Sunday shopper.

"Last year, I can tell you we bought about $7,000 worth of food. And just looking at the numbers and having more people this year. I think maybe we will actually get to the $10,000 mark this year," Herz-Lane said.

Every item purchased by church members helps to feed the need of a grateful community.