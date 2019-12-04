Couple responsible for stabbings at Cary CineBistro identified but still at large, police say

Cary Police Department is asking for information to help locate Saquawn Bolds (left) and Jamese Thompson (right).

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police Department is searching for a man and woman believed to be involved in a fight that happened last month at a movie theater.The fight happened at CineBistro on Nov. 8. During the fight a man pulled out a knife, cutting and stabbing four people.Cary Police Department identified Saquawn Bolds and Jamese Thompson as the suspects responsible for the attack. Bolds faces three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon; Thompson faces one count of misdemeanor simple assault for her role in the fight.Warrants were issued for both of them.The fight stemmed from an argument between two couples in the theater lobby, with Bolds taking out a knife and swinging it at another man along with theater employees, according to police. Four people had minor injuries from the fight.Anyone with information should call the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012.