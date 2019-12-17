Cary coach making a big impact through basketball

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary-based basketball trainer is using his platform to give back to the community.

Andy Woodard is teaming up with the Oaks City Outreach Center in downtown Raleigh to give supplies to those in need this weekend.

Andy grew up in the Sanford projects. His dad went to federal prison when he was 5-years-old and his mom was murdered when Andy was 8.

Basketball helped give Andy purpose and now it's through hoops he's able to help others.

In his Sanford community he was looked after by a strong support group, including his AAU coach Buck Harris known in Lee County as Uncle Buck.

Andy knew from a young age that he wanted to give back when he had the means necessary and never wavered in that pursuit.

Woodard was good enough to play at UNC Pembroke and enjoyed a short stint as a pro overseas.

Nine years ago he founded Breakn Bad Habits as a way to teach others.

Twice a year, Woodard hosts giveaways for the homeless. In the summer, it provides needs like water. Saturday they'll give out winter items.

Woodard trains players all over the world.

It's not mandatory to participate in the charity work but almost all of his athletes do.

Not only does he help the homeless, he and a partner help sponsor ten families supplying needs for them year round.

If you like to help you can connect with Andy through email breaknbadhabits@gmail.com
