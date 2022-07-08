Traffic

1 killed in crash on Highway 55 in Cary

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 55 in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and another remains in critical condition a day after a crash on Highway 55 in Cary.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near Lewey Drive.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw what looked like the aftermath of a head-on collision between a white car and a blue car.

Town of Cary officials confirmed Richard Bryant, 44, was one of the drivers involved. He died from his injuries.

The other driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Duke Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
