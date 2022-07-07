Traffic

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 55 in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bad crash snarled Highway 55 in Cary on Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene of the crash on Highway 55 northbound at Turner Creek Road.

The crash involved a blue car and a white car, which appeared to have collided head-on.

Multiple fire trucks and emergency personnel were at the scene attending to the people involved in the crash.

ABC11 has reached out to authorities to learn more about any possible injuries sustained in the crash, as well as the suspected cause of the crash.
