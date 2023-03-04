WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 injured in crash in Cary, road remains closed for investigation

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 4, 2023 10:02PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a single car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Penny Road near the intersection of Ten Ten Road. A woman driving a Ford Escape lost control of the vehicle after suffering from a medical emergency. The vehicle then left the road and hit a tree.

Both the woman and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Penny Road is currently closed to all traffic from Ten Ten Road to Killingsworth Drive.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW