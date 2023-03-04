2 injured in crash in Cary, road remains closed for investigation

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a single car crash Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Penny Road near the intersection of Ten Ten Road. A woman driving a Ford Escape lost control of the vehicle after suffering from a medical emergency. The vehicle then left the road and hit a tree.

Both the woman and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Penny Road is currently closed to all traffic from Ten Ten Road to Killingsworth Drive.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.