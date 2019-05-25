Cary dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary father is demanding action from the Wake County Public School System after his daughter says she was harshly picked on and bullied by her high school math teacher over several weeks.

Siyona Shah is a straight-A student in advanced classes. But when the 15-year-old started pre-calculus at Green Hope High School this semester, the 10th grader's love of learning took a dark turn.

"I would come home from school, sobbing," Shah said.

Siyona said her 4th-period pre-calculus teacher made class a nightmare. She's a self-admitted neat freak -- she said the teacher would mess up her desk to frazzle her, taunting her in front of the class and tease her about her voice.

"He said my voice makes him think of 'Alvin and the Chipmunks,' (referring to my) voice, height, probably race. I don't know."



She said it went on every day for weeks. But the tipping point came in a class discussion on how to handle an active shooter.

"He made a comment about school shootings that got to me," she said. "That we should have Siyona go out and let her be the sacrifice. Maybe he was joking. But I didn't look at it as a joke. That's not something you joke about."

Shah's father, Sanju, was on a business trip in India but cut the trip short and flew home when his daughter told him what happened in February.

"A high school teacher to make this kind of statement is completely insensitive and out of line," Sanju Shah said.

Siyona Shah was able to transfer to another teacher's class and the family immediately met with Green Hope administration.

"My dad was trying to tell them that this is a bullying case. But they would never use the word bullying."

The WCPSS employee handbook outlines a specific protocol for how to handle harassment and bullying complaints against teachers.

"The principal should've given us a copy of this policy," Sanju Shah said with a copy of the handbook in his hand.

The Shahs said they didn't know the teacher bullying policy existed until a few days ago. But it's been three months since they reported the case.

The policy said the investigator should've provided written notification within fifteen days.

"I just want to see some, any action, anything to make sure he never does this again," Siyona Shah said.

ABC11 reached out to WCPSS about the Shah's case. District officials said state privacy laws bars the school system from discussing a personnel issue.

Shah and her father said they don't want her teacher fired. They just want accountability.

Sanju Shah said after his repeated insistence, the district has pledged to re-open its investigation and deliver him the results by June 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countybullyingteacherstudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, family says
Lee County High School students face punishment after senior prank goes too far
Video released in trooper-involved shooting; Johnston Co. DA clears patrolman
The heatwave is coming! How to protect yourself, kids and pets
Transgender inmate will be moved to women's facility, DPS says
Cumberland Co. mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
Man shot by Raleigh officer was holding modified BB gun, report says
Show More
Memorial Day beach plans? Keep an eye out for traffic
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail, misses court appearance
Study says cruises are best for long term well being
Several fox sightings spark fears for Fayetteville family
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
More TOP STORIES News