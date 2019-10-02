trial

Judge allows Cary double murder suspect Brandon Lee to avoid mistrial by answering cross-examination

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sixth day of the trial of a Cary man who admitted to killing his mother and girlfriend started under a cloud of questions Wednesday.

The trial of Brandon Lee--who faces murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28, in 2015--threatened to end early with a mistrial declared.

The judge contemplated declaring a mistrial after Lee testified Tuesday in his own defense, but refused to answer any questions from prosecutors.

But instead of facing a mistrial, the judge allowed Lee to take the stand again--this time to answer cross-examination.

In Lee's testimony Tuesday, he described killing his mom as something she provoked him into doing and killing his gilfriend as something that made him disgusted with himself.

Lee decided to testify after a psychiatrist testified Monday about his mental health.

She said he was void of feelings and pointed to the confession tape, where he "matter-of-factly" described killing his mom and girlfriend.

The trial saw chilling evidence Friday as prosecutors played video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to details of the December 2015 crime.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

His defense attorneys argue he did not plan to kill either of them.
