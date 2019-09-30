Day 4 of murder trial of Brandon Lee, who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.
The trial saw chilling evidence Friday as prosecutors played video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to details of the December 2015 crime.
"It was like she gave up...It was like she wanted to die," Lee was head on video saying about his mother.
Police arrested him and then recorded a 90-minute video interview in which he confessed. He gave only few details about how he strangled his girlfriend, but he was much more detailed in talking about killing his mother a week earlier the same way at the Cary apartment they shared.
On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.