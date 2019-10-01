trial

Will he testify? Trial continues after Brandon Lee vowed to defend himself on the stand for the murders of his mom, girlfriend in 2015

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fifth day of trial started Tuesday for the Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015.

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.

On Monday, as a psychiatrist testified about Lee's traumatic upbringing and dependency on alcohol, Lee became agitated and had an outburst in the courtroom.

"l'll be taking the stand," he said while standing to his feet.

EMBED More News Videos

The fourth day of trial took place Monday for the Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his g



The psychiatrist, Dr. Moria Artigues, was testifying that Lee's fall from Wall Street and modeling led to a downward spiral into addiction.

She said he was void of feelings and pointed to the confession tape, where he "matter-of-factly" described killing his mom and girlfriend.

The trial saw chilling evidence Friday as prosecutors played video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to details of the December 2015 crime.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

His defense attorneys argue he did not plan to kill either of them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carywake countytrialmurderhomicidewoman killedmother attacked
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Cary double murder trial: Psychiatrist analyzes Lee's childhood
Confession tape played during day 3 of double murder trial
Witnesses: Cary woman predicted own death before being strangled
Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's on the menu for the 2019 NC State Fair
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
Adoption special highlights loving pit bulls
4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Oct. 1
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
Record-breaking heat possible for Wednesday, Thursday
Howling Cow now sold at even more locations
Show More
Duke Energy seeks 6 percent rate hike for NC customers
NC high school student honoring national anthem goes viral
Bridge collapses in Taiwan, trapping at least 11
Florida student with Down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming with romantic gesture
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
More TOP STORIES News