Cary man hit, nearly killed by drunk driver while cycling

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active and involved father, Jon Roach, never thought he'd be lying in a hospital bed barely able to move.
"I never really expected it to happen to me," he said.
Just like many other evenings, on March 27, Roach went for a 23-mile bike ride.
"I don't remember what happened. I barely even remember what happened that day," Roach said.
Along Hillsborough Street, 23-year-old Roach was hit by an intoxicated driver in a pickup truck.
"He got out to look for me. He saw my bike in the road and he couldn't find me anywhere apparently. He told his girlfriend was happened and then they both came out and they both came out and found me in the bed of his truck and she called 911," Roach said.
He was taken to the hospital with multiple broken bones -- including two vertebrae in his neck, two bones in his arm, multiple broken ribs, tailbone, pelvis and two bones in his right leg -- and was forced to recover for 12 days by himself. COVID-19 visitor restrictions left him unable to see his family.
"It made it way more difficult but I had such a great team of nurses," Roach said.
Roach is home now. He still can't walk, bathe himself or do most of his normal routine without help. Fortunately, in the next year he should make a full recovery. And he can't wait for that day to ride again.
"I'm excited to. I'll probably ride on trails more this time but I definitely want to get back on the bike," he said.
Jon will likely be out of work for the next 6 to 12 months. Friends, family and strangers have been helping to offset mounting costs on a GoFundMe page. He's already received more than $16,000 in donations.
