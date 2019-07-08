Cary father faces child-abuse charges after teen son hospitalized with internal bleeding

His 13-year-old son is at WakeMed hospital now - He is now facing a Child Abuse charge. The Cary dad is accused of inflicting an injury and causing internal bleeding to his child. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/xBkvM5FYU3 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 8, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary father is accusing of abusing his child and causing internal bleeding.Wenjian Ma, 49, is facing a felony charge and being held in jail on $150,000.He became combative in court and challenged the judge as to why his bond wasn't reduced."How long will I be in jail?" he asked. "I'm mentoring 12 students. I'm a professor in a China university, so if I'm in jail, a lot of people would be affected. Not only me and my family."His 13-year-old son, meanwhile, is at WakeMed and there's internal bleeding in his spleen."I want to put out I didn't hit my son," Ma said in court.His wife showed up for the first appearance. She came straight from the hospital to the Wake County Courthouse for the hearing, and she said it's still confusing to her what happened.On Saturday, police said the son showed up at an urgent-care clinic with injuries. The facility contacted the police and officers determined charges were appropriate in this case.Ma was arrested at his Cary townhouse.This is the second time he has been charged with child abuse.He was convicted in 2007 and was ordered to pay a fine.