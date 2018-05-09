Cary firefighters rescue teen who got stuck in chimney

Just because Santa Claus can get down a chimney doesn't mean you can.One teen found out the hard way Tuesday night when he got stuck in a chimney at a group home in the 1300 block of Helmsdale Drive.He was about 10 feet into the chimney, the Cary Fire Department said, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate him.Firefighters told ABC11 that the teen went up on the roof and down the chimney because he was "exploring."Fortunately, the adventure ended well and the teen was OK.