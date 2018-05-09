Cary firefighters rescue teen who got stuck in chimney

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary firefighters rescue a teen that got up on the roof and tried to come down the chimney (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Just because Santa Claus can get down a chimney doesn't mean you can.

One teen found out the hard way Tuesday night when he got stuck in a chimney at a group home in the 1300 block of Helmsdale Drive.

He was about 10 feet into the chimney, the Cary Fire Department said, and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate him.

Firefighters told ABC11 that the teen went up on the roof and down the chimney because he was "exploring."

Fortunately, the adventure ended well and the teen was OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagerrescuewake county newsbizarreCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News