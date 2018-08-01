Cary firefighters respond to two house fires on stormy evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary house catches fire; lightning possibly to blame. (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Storms in western Wake County may have sparked two house fires Tuesday night in Cary.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Firefighters responded to a burning home on Otter Drive right off Maynard Road.

No one was home when the fire started, however a dog and two cats were inside. The dog and one cat were found. Firefighters were still looking for the other cat.

Most of the damage was confined to the back of the home.

The cause isn't officially known but it was storming and there was lightning seen in the area when the fire broke out, possibly in the attic.

EMBED More News Videos

A house on Swiss Stone Court was the second in Cary to catch fire Tuesday.



The second fire happened late evening on Swiss Stone Court.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang just before the fire started.

Firefighters told ABC11 they did have to rescue someone stuck inside the burning home. That person was not injured.

Most of the damage was contained to the rear of the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firewake county newslightningCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents charged in death of 7-month-old left in hot car in Raleigh last month
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
NC homeowners forced to live with bat colonies
Fayetteville neighbors fed up by constant flooding when it rains
Big honor for Durham's The Lakewood Restaurant, days after sudden shutdown
Senior residents forced out as Raleigh apartments sold
Raleigh business says design stolen and sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond
The shocking history of child car seats
Show More
Manager shocked after Eventbrite listing invites people to sex party at Raleigh hotel
Keto Living: Local woman who lost 100 pounds pens second book
Bear rips into NC man's vintage sports car to get a pack of cookies
Wake Forest restaurant helps raise money for teen battling cancer
Federal judge temporarily stops release of downloadable blueprints for 3D guns
More News