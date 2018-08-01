Cary firefighters respond to two house fires on stormy evening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3858121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house on Swiss Stone Court was the second in Cary to catch fire Tuesday.

Storms in western Wake County may have sparked two house fires Tuesday night in Cary.Firefighters responded to a burning home on Otter Drive right off Maynard Road.No one was home when the fire started, however a dog and two cats were inside. The dog and one cat were found. Firefighters were still looking for the other cat.Most of the damage was confined to the back of the home.The cause isn't officially known but it was storming and there was lightning seen in the area when the fire broke out, possibly in the attic.The second fire happened late evening on Swiss Stone Court.Neighbors said they heard a loud bang just before the fire started.Firefighters told ABC11 they did have to rescue someone stuck inside the burning home. That person was not injured.Most of the damage was contained to the rear of the home.