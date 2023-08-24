Man crashes truck into Cary apartment community pool after hit-and-run

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver faces charges after a hit-and-run crash that ended in a Cary apartment complex pool.

The Cary Police Department responded to calls about a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Old Apex Road and West Chatham Street just before 6:15 p.m. Officers said the driver of a pick-up truck crashed into a Honda Accord while experiencing a mental health crisis. He then continued driving down the 1200 block of W. Chatham Street towards the Brampton Moors Apartment Community.

Police said the driver then jumped out of the truck while it was still moving and into a nearby pond. The truck then continued down the street and crashed into the swimming pool at the apartment community.

Police said no one was swimming at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the pick-up truck is being charged with hit-and-run. He was taken to a facility for treatment of a mental health crisis.

