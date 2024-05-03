Porch collapse at Cary home trapped 1 person

Woman gets trapped inside Cary home when her porch collapsed underneath her on Joel Court near High House Road.

Woman gets trapped inside Cary home when her porch collapsed underneath her on Joel Court near High House Road.

Woman gets trapped inside Cary home when her porch collapsed underneath her on Joel Court near High House Road.

Woman gets trapped inside Cary home when her porch collapsed underneath her on Joel Court near High House Road.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A porch of a Cary home collapsed and trapped a woman Friday morning.

It happened before 10 a.m. on Joel Court near High House Road.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw a slew of first responders at the scene.

Firefighters could be seen working to free the trapped woman. Multiple firefighters and EMS were working around an opening in the home where the woman could be seen lying on their back. The woman was moving her head and arm periodically and appeared to be communicating with first responders.

Another first responder could be seen inside the opening of the home, on what appeared to be a ladder, seemingly working to free the trapped woman.

After nearly an hour of work, the woman was successfully pulled from the home. She was then taken on a stretcher to an ambulance to be evaluated by EMS.

Cary Police Department said the woman is the owner of the home. She was walking across the front porch when it collapsed. Her legs then became trapped in the debris. She did not suffer any significant injury.