Knife fight at Cary apartment complex lands man behind bars

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A knife fight landed a man behind bars Wednesday morning.
It happened at Arbors at Cary Apartments located off Wrenn Drive near Kildaire Farm Road.
Cary Police Department said two intoxicated roommates got into a fight that spilled into the parking lot. Both of them were cut with knives, but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested Zachary Holmes, 33, and charged with him assault with a deadly weapon.
Circumstances that lead up to the knife fight and any information on the other man involved in the fight have not been released.
