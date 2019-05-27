Cary man, a major in the U.S. Army, and two of his children dead in car crash in Kentucky

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. -- A Cary man and two of his children were tragically killed in a car crash in Kentucky during the weekend.
It happened Saturday night in Hart County near Bonnieville.
According to investigators, a preliminary investigation found that 36-year-old Agustin M. Gonzalez of Cary was traveling south in a white Dodge van when he apparently failed to see that a tow truck had stopped partially in the travel lanes to assist a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.
Police said Gonzalez, 6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez and 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez died. Another passenger, an 8-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. Police said they were all restrained.
According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Gonzalez was a major in the U.S. Army. He had just graduated from Duke University with his Masters in Public Policy.
The tow truck operator was not in the truck and was not injured.
Gonzalez was previously stationed at Fort Bragg.
Family friends told ABC11 that the Gonzalez family was en route to Colorado when the crash happened. Agustin was driving with three of the children. His wife and their newborn child flew to Colorado.
"He was like full, bright, all the time so I used to tell my kids you should learn from Augie," Manaz Kuriyodath, a Cary neighbor of the Gonzalezes told ABC11.
"Augie, as the major was affectionately known, had moved his family across the street from Horton's Creek Elementary, where Melissa worked as a teacher until their son was born.
"Even he goes through all these things -- he had school to study, like his wife is not working, a 1-month-old baby, and he still always works out, plays every evening, makes sure he has fun with the kids so -- he's a great dad, a great friend," Kuriyodath said.
Agustin's 6-year-old daughter Noelle died in the crash, as did 2-year-old Gwen. His 8-year-old son, Nick, survived.
Agustin was slated to report for duty on Tuesday.
The accident happened while his wife and newborn child were in the air. His wife found out when she arrived at their new home in Colorado. Family friends said military officials were there waiting for her.
