BONNIEVILLE, Ky. -- A Cary man and two of his children were tragically killed in a car crash in Kentucky over the weekend..
It happened Saturday night in Hart County near Bonnieville.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to investigators, a preliminary investigation found that 36-year-old Augustin M. Gonzalez of Cary was traveling south when he apparently failed to see that a tow truck had stopped partially in the travel lanes to assist a vehicle involved in an earlier crash.
Police said Gonzalez, 6-year-old Noelle Gonzalez and 2-year-old Gwendolyn Gonzalez died. Another passenger, an 8-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. Police said they were all restrained.
According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Gonzalez was a major in the U.S. Army. He had just graduated from Duke University with his Masters in Public Policy.
The tow truck operator was not in the truck and was not injured.
Gonzalez was previously stationed at Fort Bragg.
Family friends tell ABC11 that the Gonzalez family was en route to Colorado when the crash happened. Augustin was driving with three of the children. His wife and their newborn child flew to Colorado.
Augustin was slated to report for duty on Tuesday.
The accident happened while his wife and newborn child were in the air. His wife found out when she arrived to their new home in Colorado. Family friends said military officials were there waiting for her.
Cary man, a major in the U.S. Army, and his two children dead in car crash in Kentucky
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More