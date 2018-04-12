Cary man charged after child pornography found on computer

Steven Leonard Millard (Cary Police Department)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Cary Police confirmed to ABC11 that a man is facing child pornography charges after authorities found numerous sexually explicit files on his computer.

Police confirmed that Steven Leonard Millard Jr. had more than a dozen files, some of them depicting children as young as 6 months old.

Millard, 29, is being held under a $1 million bond.

Millard is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said the earliest pornographic files found date to October 10, 2015.
