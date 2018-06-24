KIDNAPPING

Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child

Cary man charged with kidnapping (WTVD)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Alamance County deputies have charged a man with first-degree kidnapping for abducting his ex-girlfriend's child Saturday night.

An Amber Alert was initiated after Michael Brandon Williams took the one-year-old from the mother's home in the Green Level community, north of Haw River. The Amber Alert has since been canceled.

Investigators received word from UNC Hospitals police that small child was brought in to the Emergency Department with a man matching Williams' description.

Police took Williams into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

The child remains at UNC Hospitals and his condition is unknown at this time.
