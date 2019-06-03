Cary man tackled by police after allegedly assaulting child

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man accused of assaulting an 8-year-old girl was tackled to the ground by police officers.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Loos was taken into custody on Monday morning.

"He did come towards officers in an aggressive manner and was taken to the ground," said Cary Police Captain John Szymeczek.

Police said Loos and his girlfriend got into an argument, and he threatened to harm her and her daughter.

In a state of panic, the mom ran to the parking lot of a nearby Food Lion and called the police to help.

Police said when officers arrived at her Cary apartment, they could hear a child screaming inside and made the decision to kick down the front door.

"Domestic violence also hard to deal with, especially when you involve children. So yeah, those are hard cases. They're hard on everybody involved," said Szymeczek.

Loos struck the child in the face with an object, according to the arrest warrant.

Loos has posted bond and is out of jail.
