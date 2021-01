CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary recently released several new renderings of a proposed park, which hopes to be the focal point of the city's downtown.The park is designed for "nature-inspired play" and will include a pavilion for performances, art exhibits and fitness classes. A "bark bar," dog park and children's play area will also be featured. The design will include elevated walkways over green spaces.The 7-acre park will be the first of its kind in central North Carolina and be built around Walker, Academy, Park and Walnut Streets.Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in 2023.